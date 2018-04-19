Dennys Joke Jury (4-19-18)

Dennys is back again for another round of Jokes! This weeks theme is obviously 420!

RELATED CONTENT

Tennis or Porno

Did you know JBird has his own podcast? It’s called Weird and Whatever!

Kevin is unknowingly copying his old trainer’s laugh because maybe he misses him and the gym !

Virginia shares some great info for the charity PACE Center for Girls. Sign up to join an exciting Disney Cruise!

JBird has to change his phone number again! Listen to find out why!

KVJ Confessional (4-18-18)