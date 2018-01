I’d like to go on record and say I’ve been saying END this madness for years! Well, in a vote that could very well be the best thing EVER…Florida might join the few states in America that don’t do Daylight Saving Time!

I find it utterly annoying! It takes so long to get used to the time change!

Are you for it to go away, or do you like doing the change twice a year?

