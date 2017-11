Well, this is definitely one of the more interesting mash-ups we’ve seen… Last night Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl, who was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, performed a mash-up of “Do You Want To Build and Snowman” and “Enter Sandman”. Check out the video and let us know what you think!

