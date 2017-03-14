Daft Punk to join Lady Gaga at Coachella!

If there was ever a match made in heaven…it’s Lady and The Punk! Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (the helmeted dudes) are working out the details to take the stage with Gaga on April 15th! This REALLY makes me want to go now!

Wonder why the helmets? Thomas once told an interviewer – “We don’t believe in the star system. We want the focus to be on the music. If we have to create an image, it must be an artificial image. That combination hides our physicality and also shows our view of the star system. It is not a compromise.[103]