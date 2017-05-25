Are you a “Crazy Cat Person”?

If you are a “Crazy Cat Person”, I just found you the PUUUURRRRFECT job!

Cat Cuddler Needed!” reads the job posting at Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery to help calm anxious cats during their time at the vet.

Your interview would probably consist of questions like, “ Does cattitude come naturally to you? Have you counted kittens before you go asleep? Do you feed the stray cats in your neighborhood? Does petting cats make you feel warm and fuzzy?

Qualified candidates would need to have “gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.”

The only downside to the job is it’s in Dublin, Ireland. Oh, and there still no word on how much you’d be paid.

Of course, you can always volunteer at a local animal shelter, as they are always looking for cat cuddling volunteers!