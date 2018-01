Keith Urban surprised fans at a pop-up show in Nashville Wednesday (Jan 17), where he and Kelsea did a cover of Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”, before announcing his summer tour plans with Ballerini as the opener.

The Graffiti U Tour kicks off June 15 in St. Louis, Mo. [Tour Dates]

The post Country Stars Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini Cover Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same” appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.