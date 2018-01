It’s almost here!

So excited for tonight’s GRAMMY awards, and who wouldn’t be?

James Corden hosts “The 60th Annual Grammy Awards” with performances by: Pink, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, U2, Sam Smith, SZA, Little Big Town and MORE.

Nominees [HERE]

The GRAMMYs air LIVE tonight (Jan 28) at 7:30 p.m. on CBS

The post Countdown to the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.