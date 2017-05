She writes songs about sex and being sad, and she makes no apologies for it! Halsey announced her eight-week US Tour today in support of her second album, hopeless fountain kingdom. Halsey, along with supporting actc, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Charlie XCX will perform at the BB&T Center on October 21st!

Tomorrow night, she takes the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the late-night TV debut performance of her new single, “Now Or Never.” (video above)