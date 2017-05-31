Community Greening with The KVJ Volunteer Army

Join The KVJ Show, Community Greening & McDonald’s for the next KVJ Volunteer Army event!

Who: KVJ Volunteer Army

What: Planting Trees & Maintaining Green Spaces

When: Saturday, June 17th , 8-11 am

Where: Barwick Park, 735 Barwick Road, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Don’t forget: Safety First! Wear sunscreen, Close-toed shoes, and pants.

Enjoy complimentary breakfast from McDonald’s while we plant trees, pull weeds & help clean up Barwick Park!

Community Greening mobilizes groups, like The KVJ Volunteer Army, that envision thriving community spaces and neighborhood landscapes that are clean, healthy and beautiful. Community Greening plants trees, creates and maintains green spaces, cleans up litter and educates the public. Community Greening connects and engages individuals, neighborhoods, community groups and businesses committed to investing in our green spaces to keep them clean and green for people and nature.

