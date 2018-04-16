Come on Destiny’s Child! Reunite! Tour! WE WANT IT!
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 2:12 PM

I mean, if they can get reunite for The Superbowl…if they can reunite for Coachella…can’t they do it for a TOUR?! Would you want to see them again?!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Comments