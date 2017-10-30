Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Whitney Houston at AMA’s

Christina Aguilera will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the movie and the soundtrack for The Bodyguard by singing some of Whitney Houston’s big hits from the album at the American Music Awards.

Aguilera said in a statement that Houston was one of her biggest idols and that Houston’s kindness toward a young Xtina “will forever be cherished.”

Houston’s estate said Whitney thought Christina was “one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

The American Music Awards ceremony will be on November 19th on ABC.

Do you think Christina Aguilera is a good choice for the Whitney tribute?