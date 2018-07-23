Chick-Fil-A Meal Kits?! I’m in!

Have you ever used a meal kit subscription before? I have been using Hello Fresh and I really like it! BUT….I may be switching to Chick-Fil-A’s when it gets to South Florida!

Chick-fil-A announced it would begin selling “Mealtime Kits” at 150 restaurants in the Atlanta area in late August.

The move by the fast food would make it the first to jump into the growing market of “meal kits.” Home Chef is also a player in the market.

Chick-fil-A is selling five meal kits, with rotating availability: chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, crispy Dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread. Each serves two people, costs $15.89, and is intended to be prepared in 30 minutes or less.

What fast food chain would you most like to see in the “meal kit” arena? Wouldn’t it be cool to make a Big Mac at home!?