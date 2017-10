Well this is gross! Charlie Puth played a round of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ on the Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night. Corden teamed with Michelle Dockery while Puth was joined by Josh Gad and Rachel Bloom in the game where you either answer a tough question or eat something from the table. So what were his options… how about some delicious turkey testicles or refreshing bird saliva. So what did Charlie have to eat? Check it out here!