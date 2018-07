Not only is Charlie talented…he’s a pretty funny guy too!

Charlie Puth and Jimmy Fallon softened out some 90’s Punk songs on Tuesday’s Tonight Show.

Puth performed some smoothed out versions of Blink-182’s All The Small Things and My Own Worst Enemy by Lit.

In a special bonus track, Charlie Puth sang the Spice Girls classic, Wannabe.

Puth also sang his song The Way I Am.

There have been a lot of artist to reinterpret a rock song into something much softer. Do you have a favorite remake?