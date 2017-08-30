How are you celebrating Labor Day?

Labor Day in the U.S. is a federal, public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. This year it’s Monday, September 4th. Honoring the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the country, the weekend known as Labor Day Weekend and it is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States.

Beginning in the late 19th century, as the trade union and labor movements grew, trade unionists proposed that a day be set aside to celebrate labor. “Labor Day” was promoted by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor, which organized the first parade in New York City. In 1887, Oregon was the first state of the United States to make it an official public holiday. By the time it became an official federal holiday in 1894, thirty U.S. states officially celebrated Labor Day. Click here to get more info on Labor Day!

How are you spending your Labor Day?

