Carrie Underwood Shows Her Face By Moriah Donovan | Apr 15, 2018 @ 3:55 PM She’s just as beautiful as before. Carrie Underwpod shares FULL face in new photo. Carrie will perform live tonight at the 2018 ACM Awards @8p on CBS MORE http://people.com/music/carrie-underwood-face-close-up-acm-awards/ RELATED CONTENT Artist Of The Week | P!NK Kevin Hart To Host NEW CBS Show ‘TKO’ A buddy story – The Rock and George the Gorilla! You Won’t BELIEVE The Net Worth Of The Jersey Shore Gang! Superstitious? Some Things You Might Not Know About Friday the 13th! Katy Perry Is Selling Scented Jelly Sandals !