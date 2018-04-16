Carrie Underwood Shares First Close-Up Photo

It’s been a while, but Carrie Underwood is now ready for her close-up since her nasty fall last year. She posted the close-up of her face a few hours after posting another distant photo of herself rehearsing for the Academy of Country Music Awards. She’s been teasing her return since the beginning of the month, and her performance tonight will be her first public appearance since her fall in November.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards! Can’t wait until tomorrow night #CryPretty,” Underwood posted along with the close up on Instagram. Carrie is nominated for two awards at this year’s ceremony, and will perform her new single “Cry Pretty.”

Will you be watching the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight?