Cardi B is a new mom and she went on Instagram to explain why her baby girl is named Kulture.

Posting a tastefully nude pregnancy photo, Cardi captioned the post, “Kulture! Anything else woulda been basic, Okrrrrruuuu.” The picture featured the song Higher We Go from her husband Offset’s group Migos.

The lyrics are : “Higher we go – Beg and plead for the culture. ”

