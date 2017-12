Three of my ABSOLUTELY favorite actresses in one movie?! I can’t wait! Coming out sometime next summer, Oceans 8 stars Sandra Bullock **fav, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling**fav, Sarah Paulson**fav, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter! This cast is fab!

I love it when Sandra plays the bad guy! HA!

Every con has its pros.