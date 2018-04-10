Can YOU beat Kevin’s son in arcade games?
By Telena Harpel
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 4:43 PM

Kevin want you to “Beat My Kid” at Boomers in Boca Raton coming up soon !

If you think you can beat Kevin’s 9 year old son Canon in arcade games and win some prizes, then send an email to:

Mail@KVJShow.com

You MUST be 18 years or older

RELATED CONTENT

Producer Dennys Awful Celebrity Impressions Virginia made a vagina cake and some people are not happy! Jbird’s Aunt Ann got real mad when Virginia made fun of her age on the air! Think Fast (4-9-18) KVJ Volunteer Army | SunFest 2018 Jason is inspired by Dennys and is he quitting something he truly loves…Soda !
Comments