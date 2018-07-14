But I Love Honey Smacks!!!
By Tracy St. George
Jul 14, 2018 @ 10:10 AM

Luckily, I haven’t bought a box in a long time!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal as the salmonella outbreak has infected 100 people.

A recall of the cereal started in Mid-June.

The CDC said Thursday, “Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any ‘best if used by’ date.”

30 of the 100 people infected have been hospitalized. There have been no fatalities from the salmonella outbreak.

Do you have a box sitting on a shelf somewhere? What’s the oldest food item you have in your kitchen?  I just threw away some cinnamon rolls that were from 2015.  Whoops.

