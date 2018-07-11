Bruno Mars brings the heat…. and not in a good way

There was a scare yesterday (July 10) when Bruno Mars was performing a concert in Glasgow.

During the show, all of a sudden everything came to a stop and Bruno Mars was rushed off stage because a fire had broken out. The crowd was left confused as a message appeared above the stage saying “This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily.” Turns out, there was an electrical incident and one of the stage lights had caught on fire, but thankfully the crew was right there to stop the flames and ensure Bruno’s safety.

At first, there were questions about whether or not the show would go on, but eventually, everything continued as planned. Have you ever been at a concert when something went amiss? -Suits