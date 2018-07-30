Britney’s Dad Caves And Gives K Fed MORE Money!?

What the heck!? That guy doesn’t deserve any more money! Britney already pays him $20,000 a month!! If you can’t live on $20,000 a month, you need to downsize you poser.
K Fed is arguing that his income has drastically decreased since their original agreement. Of course, Britney isn’t going to just agree to that.
However, Britney’s dad is so sick of the legal battle, that he privately reached out to K Fed and offered him an additional $10,00 a month. K Fed, unsurprisingly, is reluctant to accept and is allegedly holding out for a bigger offer.
- Have you ever been stuck in the middle of a child custody war? I haven’t been stuck in the “middle” of anything, but I do know I have been screwed by the legal system with me being owed over $100,000 from my son’s dead beat dad. They/we know where he is, but for some reason he just doesn’t pay and doesn’t get in trouble for it. There have been court orders saying how much he is supposed to pay. He doesn’t. Then I have to pay for lawyers to try to get him to pay? HOW IS THAT FAIR!?!? So shut up K-Fed and be appreciative with what she gives you. $20,000 is alot more than ZERO.