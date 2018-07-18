Britney Spears wants Mickey Mouse Club Reunion and has a new fragrance !

Britney has been making fragrances since 2004 and has released a total of 20 fragrances. Her new one just recently came out and it is called My Prerogative named after Bobbi Brown’s classic hit she covered back in 2004.

What makes this fragrance so special?

It is gender neutral and also comes in a body mist!

Britney Spears said that she would love a reunion of the original ‘Mickey Mouse’ crew.

Twenty Five years after Britney began her career in showbiz as a member of the MMC she said that she would love a reunion of her old crew. Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, JC Chasez, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling all got their start on the MMC.

Britney shared with Entertainment Tonight about her experience, “It was a really good time,” she said. “It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life.”

Would you pay to see a Mickey Mouse Club reunion tour with Britney and Justin?