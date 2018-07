I want to be on Ew! I want to play Fashion Freeze! Jimmy Fallon had Brit Brit on for a sleep over in the latest Tonight Show edition of “Ew.”

His show is truly the funniest on TV!

Check out Brit’s new perfume “Prerogative” available now at Wal-Mart and Kohls. You can also wonder along with me as to why she calls cologne “men perfume”.?!