Britney Spears Congratulates Sis Jamie on Baby Number 2

Britney Spears is an aunt for the second time and she couldn’t be happier! Britney took to Twitter to congratulate her sister Jamie, who made the announcement via social media on Christmas Eve.

“Maddie is going to be the best big sister!” Britney bragged on Twitter. “So happy for you! and love you all so much!” she continued.

In Jamie’s baby announcement, she adds, “I made a choice to lay low this year to become my best self, 2018 has a lot coming so get ready!”

This is going to be Jamie Lynn’s first child with her new husband who’s name also happens to be Jamie. Her ex fiancé is the father of 9 year old Maddie.

Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone…sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on becoming my best self. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…. #12DaysofJLS pic.twitter.com/1Mhj2KgYOl — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) December 24, 2017