Bring some life to your kitchen with CL Kitchens!

People have been too nice to say it, so I will….You need to update that old kitchen! Join me at CL Kitchens Saturday from 1-3 and check out all that is new in cabinetry and more! You know you LOOOOVE watching HGTV every Saturday morning with your cup of coffee…thinking “yep, my kitchen needs some spicing up!” Well, wait no more! Join me at CL Kitchens this Saturday and let’s work on a plan! They have experts that will help you with everything you need to know! Plus win LORDE tickets and Honda Classic Tickets!