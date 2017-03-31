Summer Camp at the Boca Raton Museum Art School is so much fun kids don’t know they’re learning! Art projects are geared to age groups: 5 to 7, 8 to 10, 11 to 12. Different theme weeks and a wide variety of creative art projects stimulate children’s imaginations.

Theme weeks include: Anime & Cartooning; Meet the Masters; Animal & Habitats; Art Around the World; Color Explosion. A balance is sought between

preserving children’s natural creativity and learning new skills to better express themselves. At the end of the summer all children and their families are invited to a special reception for the “Art Camp Exhibit” in the Boca Raton Museum of Art in Mizner Park to celebrate each child’s first museum showing!

The memories children create at Summer Camp may be cherished forever, and the artistic skills they learn will be useful for a lifetime.

$275 per week, early care and late care available

BOCA RATON MUSEUM ART SCHOOL SUMMER CAMP

801 West Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33486

561-392-2503 artschool@bocamuseum.org

