OK, how adorable is this! Blake Lively posted this pic on her Instagram saying:

blakelively Still geeking out😍. Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was “too tall” and had “yellow” hair). Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you 🥂💗



Did you have a nickname in elementary school? I”m sure I did, but I don’t remember what it was.