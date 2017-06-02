Black Eyed Peas sans Fergie…WTH?

Will.i.Am confirmed that Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas. Fergie joined the group back in 2002 as the lead singer. Granted she hasn’t recorded any new music with the Black Eyed Peas in more than 5 years now, so I guess it’s no surprise that she’s left. In an interview with Ahlan!, Will.iAm responded to rumonrs that Nicole Scherzinger is set to replace Fergie. Stepping up to the mic that’s been shared by Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, and, of course, Fergie.

While I am sad to see her depart the group, I’m always excited to see what the Black Eyed Peas have in store next!