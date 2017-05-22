Billboard Music Awards Highlights

As much as I try, I can never stay awake to see the end of an awards show. If you’re like me & you missed some or all of The Billboard Music Awards last night, here are need-to-know some highlights:

Nicki Minaj opened the show with Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne.

Ed Sheeran, live from his tour in South America, performed “Castle on a Hill”.

Celine Dion’s flawless performance of “My Heart Will Go On” left the entire audience moved to tears.

Cher, looking AMAZING for 71 years old, accepted the Icon award and performed 2 of her biggest hits.

Camilla Cabello sang her first song since leaving “Fifth Harmony”

Miley Cyrus teared up performing her new song “Malibu”

Bruno Mars closed it with a live satellite performance of “Versace on the Floor” from Amsterdam.