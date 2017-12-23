When Bill Gates is your Secret Santa

Every year, Bill Gates participates in Reddit’s Secret Santa gift exchange. Oh, to have him pull your name.

This year, Gates got at cat lover who goes by VietteLLC on Reddit and he hooked her up!

Appealing to her cat loving tendencies, Gates gifted Viette with feline-centric gifts including a 30-pound stuffed animal version of the cartoon cat Pusheen.

Gates also donated $250 to three of her favorite cat charities.

Do you do Secret Santa? What’s the best Secret Santa gift you ever received?