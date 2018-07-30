Beyonce Gifts Local Man $25,000!

Meet 23 year old, Pompano Beach native, Demetrius Weaver.

Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation awarded Weaver, an undergraduate student at Bethune-Cookman, $25,000 after he completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with honors.

Weaver will use the money to pursue a master’s degree in criminal justice.

He was selected after writing a 1,000-word essay about an African or African-American leader in his field of study who inspired him. He also had to explain how he would contribute to history through his own life’s work.

If you were given the opportunity to go back to school what would you major in? If someone gave you $25,000 what would you do with it?