Beyonce And Jay Z’s Vid “APES**T” Inspires Louvre Tour!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

**Vid contains profanity**

But the real question is….will we get to reenact the big puffy dress scene on the top of the stairs?

The new tour will check out the 17 pieces that Jay and Bey featured in The Carters’ “Apes**t” video, directed by Ricky Saiz.

The Mona Lisa, The Winged Victory of SamothraceThe Raft of the MedusaThe Coronation of Napoleon, the ceiling of the Galerie d’Apollon, and more.

According to the website, the thematic trail tour, which lasts 90 minutes, is only offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

If you can’t make it to Paris, the museum also offers a detailed guide to the works, so you can learn more from the comfort of your own home!

