BEV SMITH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP PROVIDES COMMUNITY OUTREACH WITH $10,000 IN HOME DEPOT GIFT CARDS FOR HURRICANE RELIEF ASSISTANCE

FORT PIERCE / STUART, FL – The Bev Smith Automotive Group is giving away $10,000 in Home Depot gift cards to local residents who were adversely affected by Hurricane Irma – no purchase or sales presentation necessary, just a desire to help the community in a time of need. A total of 400 gift cards in the amount of $25 per gift card will be given away by The Bev Smith

Automotive Group on Saturday, September 16th between 10am – 2pm. The gift cards will be distributed evenly between all 3 Bev Smith Automotive Group locations. 134 gift cards will be given out at Bev Smith Toyota located at 3350 US Hwy 1 in Ft. Pierce. 133 gift cards will be given out at Bev Smith Kia located at 5655 US Hwy 1 in Ft. Pierce and another 133 gift cards will be given out at Bev Smith Kia of Stuart located at 3131 SE Federal Hwy in Stuart. Gift cards will be given out at each dealership on a first come, first served basis while supplies last and are limited to one per family.

“For over 25 years, The Bev Smith Automotive Group has been fortunate to have the support and trust of our local families, making us as appreciative as we are successful,” stated Frank Gonzalez, Vice President of The Bev Smith Automotive Group. “We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community throughout the year; and the aftermath of Hurricane Irma is one of those times when the need is at its greatest.”

For more information, call Bev Smith Toyota at (772) 464-8440 or visit BevSmithToyota.com, Bev Smith Kia at (772) 465-8589 or visit BevSmithKia.net, Bev Smith Kia of Stuart at (772) 283-1743 or visit BevSmithKiaofStuart.com.

