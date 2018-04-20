Avicii Found Dead at 28

His reps issued a statement, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

According to TMZ – Avicii had struggled with addiction in the past. He was hospitalized twice for alcohol related issues … though it’s unclear at this point if that had anything to do with his death.