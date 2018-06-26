Authorities Respond to Medical Call at Heather Locklear’s Home After Her Arrest
By Leesa Davis
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:20 PM
(Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

It’s been a rough year for Heather Locklear. The 56-year-old “Dynasty” actress was arrested on Sunday on two misdemeanor counts of battery on emergency personnel. This happened just two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident.

Officials responded to two separate calls to Locklear’s residence on Sunday. The first call was made around 6 pm for disturbance and the second call was made regarding Locklear kicking one of the deputies in the leg while they were analyzing the situation. According to reports, Locklear was noted by a deputy as being intoxicated and uncooperative. After being evaluated at a hospital close by, Locklear was taken to jail and booked. She was later released after posting $20,000 bail. Locklear was released on Monday morning but was rushed to the hospital hours later after an alleged overdose.  

A court hearing for Locklear’s case is set for August 23.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Madonna Plays A Joke On Beyonce And Jay Z…Some Are Calling It Racist. I Thought It Was Funny! Will You Eat Food After The Expiration Date? Here’s A Guide For Old Food. Talk About Commitment To The Game! Woman Flew 4,000 To Win! If you find $100 on the floor at a grocery store, do you pocket the cash or turn it in to the office? It’s A Bird! It’s A Plane! It’s Sheriff Dean Cain! Uh Oh, Joe Giudice Might Be Deported To Italy! ….Not A Bad Place To Be Deported To!
Comments