At First I Laughed, Then I Saw Her Face. She Was Hit By A Hot Dog!

For real. Smacked in the face by a flying hot dog. I would think, having never been hit by a flying hot dog, that it would be kind of floppy and soft and wouldn’t be a big deal – unless it had ketchup and mustard on it. BUT….A Philadelphia Phillies fan named Kathy McVay went to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, and she got hit right between the eyes by a hot do that was shot out of a hot dog cannon by the Phillie Phanatic mascot!!

Kathy says, quote, “It just came out of nowhere . . . and hard. He shot it in our direction, and BAM. It hit me like a ton of bricks.”

The blow messed up her face pretty good, so she went to the hospital to get checked out. She says she’s okay, other than a “small hematoma” in her eye.

She isn’t considering legal action . . . but she wants fans to be aware of how dangerous flying hot dogs can be. The Phillies have apologized, and offered her free tickets when she’s ready to come back. (Here’s a video news report.)