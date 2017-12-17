Artist of the Week | Sam Smith

Samuel Frederick Smith (born 19 May 1992) is an English singer-songwriter. He rose to fame in October 2012 when he was featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single “Latch”, which peaked at number eleven on the UK Singles Chart. His subsequent feature—on Naughty Boy’s “La La La”—earned him his first number one single in May 2013. In December 2013, he was nominated for the 2014 Brit Critics’ Choice Award and the BBC’s Sound of 2014 poll, both of which he won.

He released his debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, in May 2014 on Capitol Records UK. The lead single, “Lay Me Down”, was released prior to “La La La”. The second single, “Money on My Mind”, became his second number one single in the UK.[6] The album’s third single, “Stay with Me”, was an international success, reaching number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Hot 100, while the fourth single “I’m Not the Only One” reached the top five in both countries. The fifth single, “Like I Can”, reached number nine in the UK. He made his US debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, followed by a performance on Saturday Night Live in March 2014.

In December 2014, Smith was nominated for six Grammy Awards, and at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2015 he won four: Best New Artist, “Stay with Me” for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, and In the Lonely Hour for Best Pop Vocal Album. At the 2015 Brit Awards, he won the awards for British Breakthrough Act and Global Success. At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, Smith received three Billboard Awards: Top Male Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Radio Songs Artist. His musical achievements have also led him to be mentioned twice in the Guinness World Records.

For his and Jimmy Napes’ song “Writing’s on the Wall”, the theme for the James Bond film Spectre (2015), Smith won the Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The Thrill Of It All (Capitol Records), Sam Smith’s sophomore album, is now available at http://samsmith.world/TTOIAUS. Rolling Stone awarded it four stars and hailed Smith as “one of the mightiest, most expressive singers of his generation.” NPR declares, “Sam Smith is a colossal force in contemporary pop music.” The Thrill Of It All finds Smith once again working alongside close friend and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes plus Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd and Stargate. He was also joined in the studio by The Dap Kings, gospel choirs and YEBBA, a young singer he discovered on YouTube, who duets with him on “No Peace.”

The album contains the global hit “Too Good At Goodbyes,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and was certified Platinum by the RIAA today. The single topped the U.S. and U.K. iTunes charts and has over 500 million combined streams worldwide. Views of the official video, which can be seen HERE, are nearing 200 million.

Smith launched The Thrill Of It All with a series of television appearances. He performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on November 7 and on “TODAY” on November 8. View his Carpool Karaoke segment of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” HERE. Recently Smith performed on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

His interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition” airs today. Fans can get an early look at The New York Times’ in-depth feature on Smith slated to run in Sunday’s Arts & Leisure section, HERE.

Tickets are on sale now for the North American leg of The Thrill Of It All arena tour, which kick offs on June 18, 2018 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto and include shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (June 27), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 29) and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (August 28 & 29). Each ticket purchased online for any of the U.S. dates on The Thrill Of It All tour will include a copy of Smith’s new album.

