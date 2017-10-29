Artist of the Week | Niall Horan

Capitol Records recording artist Niall Horan is currently at work on his debut solo album. Accompanying himself on piano and guitar, he has been writing new material that takes its inspiration from the music he has favored since childhood and his contemporaries – artists like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Lumineers and James Bay. He has been working with a small team of producers including Julian Bunetta and Greg Kurstin to hone a cohesive and distinctive sound for the album.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of early 80’s stuff lately and been inspired by that heavy bass and the funky guitar sound. It’s another flavor to my album that I’m excited to share,” said Horan when discussing “Slow Hands.”

Niall has sold over 70 million records as part of the all conquering One Direction and has toured the globe numerous times. His debut Platinum single “This Town,” released in the fall of 2016, has sold more than three million track equivalent units globally. Combined streams now surpass 350 million worldwide. The Los Angeles Times said, “The guitar ballad is a tender, swoon-worthy number” and Entertainment Weekly hailed it as “a wistful tale of young love lost.”

The 23-year-old artist gave fans a second taste of his forthcoming album with the May 2017 release of the single “Slow Hands,” which went straight to Number One in 44 countries and is continuing to climb the charts globally, giving Horan his second bona fide hit single as a solo artist. Line of Best Fit said “He’s shed his squeaky clean onesie and donned a crooner coat, giving us one of the coolest, catchiest choruses of 2017 in the process.” Rolling Stone noted, “Above a stomp-and-clap beat and muted guitar, Horan allows his lower register to showcase his more seductive side on the track” while Entertainment Weekly observed, “…he was channelling the solo work of the Eagles’ Don Henley on this funky follow-up.”

Niall – who recently performed at “One Love Manchester,” the benefit concert hosted by Ariana Grande for victims of the Manchester attack – will play Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in the UK and the iHeart Canada Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. He was winner of the 2016 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist and won Best Male Artist at the Radio Disney Awards this year.

