Artist of the Week | The Heirs

Inspired by californias unique lo-fi sound scape along with hi quality dance and pop elements,

The Heirs pick and choose their sonic territories while exploring pop musics boundaries.

Led by brother and sister Savannah and Brandon Hudson, they craft their own indie-electronic fused pop, while pulling inspiration from acts like MGMT, Foster The People and The XX.



The Southern California natives are set to release their debut EP featuring members, Alex Flagstad, Eian Mcneely and Brennen Benko this coming year.

While working on production demos in their bedrooms, the group soon teamed up with producer Bram Inscore to hone in on their sound.

Blending in all of their favourite elements of radio pop, dance and minimalist indie,

the result, what Savannah likes to call, “laptop-dream pop.”

Adopting their name from The Smiths classic ‘How Soon Is Now’ (I am the son and the heir to nothing in particular), The Heirs emphasize on suburban normality and young love while building their image based around youth culture.

Since the groups signing to Sony in September of 2016, the band went on to tour nationally throughout the year, with highlights including seven SXSW showcases, an inclusion in MTV’s “12 Bands You Need to See on The 2016 Vans Warped Tour” along with sold out headline shows at The Roxy and the El Rey theatre in Los Angeles. Recently the group has remained #1 for 9 consecutive weeks this October/November on KROQ’s Locals Only show with their new single, ‘Suburban Wonderland’ and were asked to be Alt 98.7’s ‘Artist in Residency’ in September. Playing shows with bands like Walk the Moon and festivals with acts like Portugal the Man and Cage the Elephant this past summer, the group has shows lined up to close out 2017 with new music on the way.

The Heirs visited the WRMF studios back in early December & they were amazing. Here’s the full performance!

