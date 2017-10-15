New York, NY (June 2nd, 2017) – Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum alternative pop maverick Halsey releases her second full-length album, hopeless fountain kingdom [Astralwerks]. hopeless fountain kingdom, which Halsey executive produced alongside Benny Blanco, Greg Kurstin, Lido and Ricky Reed, features guests such as Quavo, Lauren Jauregui and Cashmere Cat.

“Halsey could write down what was in my refrigerator and somehow make it feel poetic,” says Benny Blanco, who produced the lead single ‘Now Or Never’. “She has the ability to make you both smile and cry at the drop of a hat and make it feel effortless all at the same time.”

“Now or Never” just achieved an RIAA Gold certification. hopeless fountain kingdom unfolds on the road this fall with Halsey’s eight-week headline tour, kicking off September 29th with PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX as support. In the meantime, the making of the album was energizing.

“[Halsey] has a strong point of view and she really puts a lot of thought and care into her lyrics,” says producer Greg Kurstin.” I found writing with her inspiring.”

“I had no idea how incredible of a writer [Halsey] was before we met,” notes producer Ricky Reed. “She would come in and describe some kind of crazy visual scene for me to soundtrack: ‘I am picturing Jimi Hendrix solo-ing in a Roman Cathedral, light pouring through the stained glass, but he’s in, like, a Hawaiian shirt.’

“I feed off that kind of crazy inspiration,” Reed continues. “So I would build the track off her vision and by the time I was finished she would have the poetry to match. She’s brilliant and a living legend to me.”

Following performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the Billboard Music Awards, she takes the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert June 8 and The Today Show Summer Concert Outdoor Stage June 9.

To date, “Now or Never” has amassed over 81 million Spotify streams and 22 million cumulative YouTube/VEVO views. “Eyes Closed” followed, generating 9.2 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, “Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)” just began captivating listeners last week and stirred up a groundswell of support from Elle, Spin, Billboard, and more. See below for full tracklisting.

Halsey first stormed the pop culture kingdom in 2015 with her album Badlands, which now has five gold and two platinum singles. Her debut crash-landed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned a platinum-certification in under year. She sold out arenas everywhere and garnered a 2017 GRAMMY® nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Closer,” her seven times platinum megahit with The Chainsmokers. Her reign continues with hopeless fountain kingdom.

