Artist of the Week | Ed Sheeran

Multi-platinum, multiple GRAMMY Award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has quickly established himself as one of the world’s biggest musical artists with over 26 million albums sold and 5 billion Spotify streams. His just released, third studio album “÷” (pronounced divide) has proven to be a global phenomenon of its own, selling over 4 million units worldwide in its first week. In the U.S., the already RIAA certified Platinum “÷” entered the Billboard 200 at #1 and has yet to leave the top 10, scoring the biggest debut of the year with first week sales equivalents exceeding 451,000 units. In Sheeran’s native U.K., the album sold a staggering 672,000 units, topping the Official Albums Chart with the third highest week one sales of any album in the chart’s history, and has been certified 5x-Platinum. The landmark album has also gone to #1 on iTunes in 102 countries around the world, and shattered the record for the highest first week Spotify streams ever, logging more than 375­ million streams over the full week. The first two singles released from “÷” – “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” – entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 and #6 respectively, making Sheeran the first artist ever to have two singles make simultaneous top 10 debuts in the chart’s 58-year history.

“Shape Of You” earned Sheeran his first #1 on the Hot 100, where it held the top spot for 12 weeks, and has already been certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA. Sheeran’s current single “Castle on the Hill” has also been certified Platinum by the RIAA and has joined “Shape Of You” at the top of the radio charts. Sheeran first premiered “Castle On The Hill” on national television with an electrifying performance on “Saturday Night Live” and has since gone on to perform the song on TODAY, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and most recently the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Additional press highlights include Sheeran’s stand out performance of “Shape Of You” on the 2017 GRAMMY awards, his first Rolling Stone cover, inclusion in TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in the World,” CBS This Morning Sunday profile, The Howard Stern Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and more. Sheeran also recently received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2017 Hal David Starlight Award which honors gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with original compositions. Sheeran’s entire North American arena tour sold out in a matter of minutes, including 3 night stands at both the Staples Center in LA and Barclays Center in NYC.

“÷” follows the British singer-songwriter’s second full length album “x”(pronounced multiply), which was released in 2014 and proved to be both a critical and commercial success. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, the album has since been certified 4x-Platinum in the US and earned two GRAMMY nominations, including “Album Of The Year.” Additionally, “x” spawned four consecutive multi-platinum singles in “Sing,” “Don’t,” “Photograph,” and his global smash and biggest single to date “Thinking Out Loud,” which has been been certified 7x-Platinum, marked his first #1 at Top 40 radio, and won a pair of GRAMMY awards, including “Song Of The Year.” “x” was also a global sensation, ranking as the second best-selling album worldwide in 2015. Ed first broke through to the mainstream in 2012 with his debut album “+” (pronounced plus), which was a top 5 debut and certified 2x-Platinum in the US, and spent three weeks at #1 in the UK where it has been certified 6x-Platinum. “+” is highlighted by “The A Team,” an international smash which earned Sheeran his first GRAMMY nomination (“Song Of The Year”) and has been certified 3x-Platinum in the US.

As one of the world’s most in-demand songwriters, Sheeran has penned hit songs for both himself and other top artists including Taylor Swift, One Direction, The Weeknd, Major Lazer, Tori Kelley, and Justin Bieber, who’s blockbuster single “Love Yourself” was the #1 song on Billboard’s 2016 year end Hot 100 chart and nominated for “Song of the Year” at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The song earned Sheeran his 11th GRAMMY nomination, and the third time in the prestigious, songwriting category. In 2015, Sheeran was named Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate, honor and reward excellence in British and Irish songwriting and composing. Sheeran’s “The A Team” had previously been recognized for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2012.

One of the planet’s most popular live performers, Ed has played sold out headline shows at some of the biggest venues around the world, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, NYC’s Madison Square Garden where he played 3 sold out shows, Suncorp Stadium in Sydney, and London’s Wembley Stadium where he performed in front of 240,000 fans over 3 nights. Earlier this year, Sheeran kicked off his world tour in support of “÷,” with his sold out, 60-date North American leg set to begin this summer. Most recently Sheeran returned to Glastonbury to headline the Pyramid Stage, once again performing with nothing but his guitar and loop pedal.

Sheeran launched his own imprint, Gingerbread Man Records, in 2015, with the signing of fellow British singer songwriter Jamie Lawson – whose self-titled album debuted at #1 in the UK – and Irish troubadour Foy Vance.

