Artist Of The Week | Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a 21-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-Grammy winner. The celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, musician has sold over 180 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. His most recent critically acclaimed and RIAA certified 2x platinum album, “24K Magic,” made an impressive debut atop the Top Digital Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, while also remaining in the Top 10 for 33 consecutive weeks.

Additionally, the album and its lead single, “24K Magic,” simultaneously hit No. 1 on the iTunes Overall Albums and Overall Songs charts week of release. The single has since climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also officially been certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA. Mars’ 4x platinum certified single, “That’s What I Like,” recently climbed to #1 on the Hot 100, marking his seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first #1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top-spot for 19 consecutive weeks.

Mars is the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100’s top 5 (“That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk”). Additionally, Bruno is now the only artist in the last year to have two quadruple-platinum singles from the same album. Bruno is also one of the few artists to have written and produced each of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums.

With seven Hot 100 #1s, Mars is now tied with Elvis Presley, Phil Collins, and Frankie Valli for the seventh most chart-toppers among male soloists, and is also ranked #1 amongst male artists with the most Hot 100 No.1s for this decade; extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, and The Weeknd. What’s more, Bruno recently took home two BET Awards this past June, including the coveted Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award. To celebrate his latest album, Mars has been traveling the globe on his massive “24K Magic World Tour”, which sold over 1 million tickets in a single day.

In 2015, Bruno dominated charts with hit single “Uptown Funk.” The worldwide smash is the longest-leading Billboard Hot 100 single of the 2010s, and is only the 10th single in the Hot 100’s 57-year history to spend at least 14 weeks at Number 1. “Uptown Funk” took home 3 GRAMMY Awards this past year, including the coveted Record of the Year award. Last February, Mars returned to the Super Bowl Halftime stage to perform alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show.

In 2014, Mars made NFL history with the second most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, which saw a record-breaking total viewership of over 115.3 million, all while being the youngest artist ever to serve as the sole NFL Super Bowl Halftime headliner. The performance gained him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program. According to Billboard, Bruno Mars scored his first five Hot 100 No. 1s faster than any male since Elvis Presley.

As a singer, songwriter and producer, Bruno Mars has an impressive catalog of 37 Hot 100 hits.

