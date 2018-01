Photo credit: Nicole Nodland









Warning: The video below contains strong language.

For more on Dua Lipa, click here to visit her official website!

Click here to follow Dua Lipa on Facebook.

To stay connected to Dua Lipa on Instagram, click here!

Follow Dua Lipa on Twitter:

Tweets by DUALIPA

The post Artist of the Week | Dua Lipa appeared first on 97.9 WRMF.