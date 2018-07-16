Artist of the Week | Britney Spears

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music. Born in Mississippi and raised in Louisiana, Spears became a household name as a teenager when she released her first single “…Baby One More Time,” a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 smash and international hit that broke sales records with more than 27 million copies sold worldwide and is currently 14x Platinum in the U.S.

Her musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including six Billboard Music Awards and Billboard’s Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award. So far, Spears has earned a total of six No.1-debuting albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 24 top 40 hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 — five of which went to No. 1. Spears has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards and won for Best Dance Recording in 2005.

Her cutting-edge pop concert Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me,” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino has been voted “Best Show in Las Vegas” and “Best Bachelorette Show in Las Vegas.” Spears also has been creating fragrances for over ten years, to date has introduced 19 fragrances, available in over 90 countries around the world.

