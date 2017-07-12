Art on Demand. How cool!
By Beth
|
Jul 12, 2017 @ 12:31 PM

San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art will text you art on demand!  The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a new feature where you can get art on demand. It’s art at your fingertips and its new feature is called “send me.” Text 57251 and make a request.  Just type “send me” & what you’re looking for,  example: flowers, rain, music, radio, etc.  It’s the museum’s way of making more of the over 30,000 pieces of artwork in the collection available to the public.  Only 5% is on display at any given time.

I have gotten nothing else done today, but I have already collected lots of beautiful artwork! Look!!!!

 

 

Comments