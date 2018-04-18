Are you ready to see Kanye West SMILE!?!?
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

Word is he was all smiles on a recently taped episode of Celebrity Family Feud!  I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it.  It’s something we’ve rarely seen!!!

Kanye, Kim and some relatives went up against a team that included Kim’s mom,  her sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kendall.

It was originally supposed to be the Kardashian-Jenners vs. her ex-bestie Paris Hilton and her family, but the Hiltons backed out!  Interesting!!!!

Steve was on “Ellen” yesterday and said Kanye was psyched to take their place, because he’s a huge fan of the feud – and he turned out to be an ALL-STAR.

Steve said, quote, “Kanye was the best ‘Family Feud’ celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show . . . His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled.'”

Unfortunately, Kim wasn’t quite at her husband’s level.  Steve says she, quote, “didn’t know nothing.”

