Are you ready to see Kanye West SMILE!?!?

Word is he was all smiles on a recently taped episode of Celebrity Family Feud! I don’t know how I’m going to feel about it. It’s something we’ve rarely seen!!!

Kanye, Kim and some relatives went up against a team that included Kim’s mom, her sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kendall.

It was originally supposed to be the Kardashian-Jenners vs. her ex-bestie Paris Hilton and her family, but the Hiltons backed out! Interesting!!!!

Steve was on “Ellen” yesterday and said Kanye was psyched to take their place, because he’s a huge fan of the feud – and he turned out to be an ALL-STAR.

Steve said, quote, “Kanye was the best ‘Family Feud’ celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show . . . His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled.'”

Unfortunately, Kim wasn’t quite at her husband’s level. Steve says she, quote, “didn’t know nothing.”