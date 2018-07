Sooooo many signs are pointing to THAT being THE date for Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson to tie the knot!

1st – It was Pete’s Father’s FDNY badge number

2nd – Pete has the number tattooed on his arm

3rd – Ariana just had the number tattooed on herself

4th – August 4th 2018 (8418) IS COMING!!!!!

What do you think?!