I guess if anything makes fun of the Chinese president it will be removed and banned… Some people posted a rather funny meme comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping to good old Winnie and someone really doesn’t have a sense of humor. So don’t try posting any more of those memes if you’re in China because it will be automatically banned by law. Seriously dude, it’s Winnie The Pooh…. and it’s called a sense of humor just in case you were wondering.